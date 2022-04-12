 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Not a twin city, but maybe a twin cousin?

Question: Can you name the county that begins with an “M,” in a state that begins with an “I,” has Bloomington as its county seat, has a big college town, is generally white-collar and has a town named Stanford just west of there?

Answer: Yes, it’s Indiana. That Bloomington is in Monroe County, and has much in common with its Bloomington neighbor to the northwest.

 

 

 

