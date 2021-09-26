Flick Fact: Normal, front-page news in the New York Times

Question: Rivian, the electric truck maker with its factory in Normal, is also bringing worldwide headlines to Normal, including last week a New York Times page-one piece that called Normal “a green-energy boom town” and described the town’s uptown area in what way?
Answer: The Times story, written by Noam Scheiber, called uptown “an elegant, brick-accented district with a restored 1930s theater and (before Rivian’s arrival) a pair of suddenly too-big hotels, becoming then a monument to the city’s fading prosperity.” But Rivian, asserts the story, is turning that around.