 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Normal, front-page news in the New York Times

  • 0

Question: Rivian, the electric truck maker with its factory in Normal, is also bringing worldwide headlines to Normal, including last week a New York Times page-one piece that called Normal “a green-energy boom town” and described the town’s uptown area in what way?

Answer: The Times story, written by Noam Scheiber, called uptown “an elegant, brick-accented district with a restored 1930s theater and (before Rivian’s arrival) a pair of suddenly too-big hotels, becoming then a monument to the city’s fading prosperity.” But Rivian, asserts the story, is turning that around.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News