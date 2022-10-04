Flick Fact: Nightmare on Elm Street? Not in Bloomington-Normal!

Question: Elm is one of the most popular street names in America — but not in Bloomington-Normal. Is there an Elm Street anywhere in B-N?

Answer: There is one-block long Elm Street in Normal. But no homes along it have an Elm Street address. There is an Elmwood Road in Bloomington. But that’s it. Fell Avenue in Normal once was Elm Street but underwent a name change. Interesting side note: A devastating Dutch elm disease in the mid-20th century virtually destroyed all the elm trees in B-N, too.