Flick Fact: NBC’s newest correspondent already knows us well

Question: Among the NBC national correspondents reporting in to longtime news anchor Lester Holt on the nightly news these days is its new Midwest reporter based in Chicago, Maggie Vespa. Why does she look familiar?

Answer: Ten years ago, Maggie was a reporter-weekend anchor in Central Illinois at WEEK and WHOI. A Dunlap High and University of Illinois grad, Maggie comes back to Illinois from Portland, Oregon, where she was an anchor, and is the daughter of Kay Vespa, herself a former anchor at today’s WHOI in the 1970s and 1980s. “It’ll be great to have her closer to home once her training ends in L.A.,” says Kay. “It’s expected she’ll be going hither, tither and yon, after landing in Chicago.”