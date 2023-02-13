Question: Of the two Twin City school districts — Bloomington's District 87 and Normal-based Unit 5 — which one more serves students who live in Bloomington? Answer: Yes. You guessed it. Because of the urban sprawl and the Twin Cities movement into formerly rural areas over the past 50 years, more than 50% of Bloomington’s student population now attends schools in Normal-based Unit 5. That’s according to state school-district statistics.
Anusha Nadkarni, a senior at Bloomington High School, will represent the state in the U.S. Senate Youth Program
Clay Jackson
Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fans hold up hearts to support Effingham High School in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School gets ready for the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School performs during the Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
University High School performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!