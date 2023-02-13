Question: Of the two Twin City school districts — Bloomington's District 87 and Normal-based Unit 5 — which one more serves students who live in Bloomington?

Answer: Yes. You guessed it. Because of the urban sprawl and the Twin Cities movement into formerly rural areas over the past 50 years, more than 50% of Bloomington’s student population now attends schools in Normal-based Unit 5. That’s according to state school-district statistics.