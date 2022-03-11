 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Mosquito Grove? Frog Alley? The Swamp Institute? Here?

Question: A century or so ago in McLean County, what were Swamp Institute, Brush College, Mosquito Grove, Little Brick, Frog Alley, Rabbit Hill and Tile Factory?

Answer: They were just a few of the rather colorfully named one-room schools once found in McLean County. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, at the McLean County Museum of History, for the names.)

 

 

 

