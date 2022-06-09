Flick Fact: More than 210,000 steaks served...in only eight months?

Question: The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Bloomington is an obvious success. Since its opening, how many steaks are they serving in an average week?

Answer: They’ve plated an average of about 5,500 steaks to about 7,000 guests per week since its Sept. 13, 2021, opening, according to Larry Carius' dining-out column in this paper. That’s about 210,000 steaks since doors opened, incredibly some quarter-of-a-million-plus guests later.