 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: More than 210,000 steaks served...in only eight months?

  • 0

Question: The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Bloomington is an obvious success. Since its opening, how many steaks are they serving in an average week?

Answer: They’ve plated an average of about 5,500 steaks to about 7,000 guests per week since its Sept. 13, 2021, opening, according to Larry Carius' dining-out column in this paper. That’s about 210,000 steaks since doors opened, incredibly some quarter-of-a-million-plus guests later.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News