Question: Can you name one of the area’s most popular parks and lakes regions that is actually an acronym of its own name?

Answer: Try the (C)ounty (O)f (M)cLean (L)ake (A)nd (R)ecreation (A)rea, a title so long they shortened it into an acronym: Comlara Park. It was created in the late 1960s, including its lake, Lake Evergreen, a second lake to augment Lake Bloomington and the immediate area’s water supply.