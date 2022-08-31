Flick Fact: McLean County is big geographically, but is it really THAT big?

Question: At 1,186 square miles, McLean County is the largest county geographically of Illinois’ 102 counties. Is it also one of the largest in America?
Answer: Not even in the top 50. Incredibly, of the 3,144 counties in the U.S., Southern California’s San Bernardino County is a whopping 20,105 square miles, or 17 times larger than McLean County. San Bernardino County, in fact, is larger than nine states of the United States.
Watch now: Photos from Friday's Style in Stereo concert in Downtown Bloomington
Kimberly Wright, Queena Amore, Joe Palma
Kyle Yap
Annie and Scott Swanson
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Steve and Julie Kubsch
Nick Leroy
Roger Miller, Mateusz Janik, Bill Flick
Brandy Finney, Michelle McConnell, Christina Rogers
Liz Palma
Julie Koh, Vicki and Robert Varney, David Koh
Dan Adams
Joe Palma
Joe Palma
Kendall Johnson
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright, Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Joe Palma
Kimberly Wright
Kimberly Wright
Queena Amore
Kimberly Wright
Chris Lackey
Tommy Miles
Dancing in the streets
Joe Palma with daughter Bella
Joe Palma's #1 fan, daughter Bella, hugs her dad as he performs