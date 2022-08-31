 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: McLean County is big geographically, but is it really THAT big?

Question: At 1,186 square miles, McLean County is the largest county geographically of Illinois’ 102 counties. Is it also one of the largest in America?

Answer: Not even in the top 50. Incredibly, of the 3,144 counties in the U.S., Southern California’s San Bernardino County is a whopping 20,105 square miles, or 17 times larger than McLean County. San Bernardino County, in fact, is larger than nine states of the United States.

