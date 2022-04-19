Flick Fact: Look who’s back at Butler...again

Question: Thad Motta graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis, went into basketball coaching, landed a job as an assistant at Butler, moved on to three other coaching jobs, went back to being an assistant at Butler, then a head coach at Butler, then spent 15 years at Ohio State, where he became the winningest OSU coach ever. Now, after five years out of coaching for health reasons, he’s going back to — where else? — Butler as its head coach. Where’d Motta go to high school?