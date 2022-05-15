 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Leah Marlene already has a song playing in outer space?

Question: True or false? Bloomington-Normal’s latest success story — Leah Marlene, the talented singer now in the final five of TV’s “American Idol” — already has a hit song in outer space.

Answer: Believe it or not, that’s true. Written by Leah, it’s called “Today” and was part of a NASA payload that was launched a few years ago as part of a spacecraft mission that will take Leah’s voice, guitar and song out into deep space. Meanwhile, Leah’s quest on “Idol” continues tonight on ABC-TV at 7 p.m. You can also Google “Today” to hear her song in outer space.

 

 

 

