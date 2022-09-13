 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Just where lives the perfect Cardinals / Cubs/ White Sox fan?

  • 0

Question: Because of Bloomington-Normal's location to both Chicago and St. Louis, naturally there are lots of Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox fans. Can you name the Central Illinois town that may have an especially difficult time deciding which because it is exactly midway between the two cities? 

Answer: Atlanta, in Logan County, is exactly 151 miles from Chicago and 151 miles from St. Louis. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News