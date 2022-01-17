Flick Fact: Just where is the actual ‘center’ of America?

Question: The population center of America — that is the exact middle of the populace — is, according to the 2020 Census, in southwestern Missouri, as over the years the country’s population has slowly moved to the west and southwest. Has America's “population center” ever been in Illinois?

Answer: In 1790, America's "population center" was in Maryland. But as the country has expanded and moved westward, by the 1940 Census, America's “middle” had moved to north of Vincennes, Indiana. By 1950, it was northwest of Olney, in southeastern Illinois. Then by 1970, it was near Mascoutah, just east of St. Louis. Since then, its migration has continued southwestward well into Missouri and by 2030, probably Kansas.