Question: Illini Boulevard is Bloomington-Normal’s busiest street. But it doesn’t go by that name anymore. Do you know what Illini Boulevard is called today?

Answer: A century ago, when the first "hard roads" (concrete) were being laid between St. Louis and Chicago, one went through Bloomington-Normal and was called the Illini Boulevard. By 1930, major roads were being given numbers and it became Highway 66 and in time U.S. Route 66. Today it's path is Interstate 55.