 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Just what does 'Osco' stand for?

  • 0

Question: So you know it as Osco Drugs. But just what does "Osco" stand for?

Answer: In 1942, after a partnership was formed by owners of four “self-service drugstores” in the Midwest, they changed their corporate name from “Self Service Drug” to “Owners Service Company.” But because that was too long for its store signs, they used the initials — OSCO — instead.

Bald eagles flock to the area around the Starved Rock lock and dam every winter. Park Ranger Julie McDonald of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains why.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News