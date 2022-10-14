 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Flick Fact: Just how widespread is State Farm?

  • 0

Question: A fabric of America is the McDonald’s restaurant, located by the dozens in countless communities across America. But can you name one business that has far more storefronts in America than McDonald’s?

Answer: While there are, at last report, 13,673 McDonald’s in America, there are more than 19,000 State Farm Insurance agencies. That’s to handle the company’s 85 million policies.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News