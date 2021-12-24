 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how sprawling is the Unit 5 school district?

Question: Although Bloomington schools are in District 87, how many of Bloomington’s nine wards have homes that are in the Normal-based Unit 5 school district instead?

Answer: Eight of the nine wards of Bloomington contain Unit 5 homes. Only Bloomington’s Fourth Ward is entirely in District 87, according to school district files.

