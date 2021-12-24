Flick Fact: Just how sprawling is the Unit 5 school district?

House name: The Smith home
Address: 1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
Show Schedule: Lights power on at dusk for 8 hours unless there's heavy rain. Inflatables shut off for high winds.
Why they display: I've always loved Christmas, and I knew growing up that when I had my own home, I wanted to do a big display. My wife and I have two young sons, one on the Autism spectrum, and they get so excited to see all of the lights each year. Living across from an elementary school, the kids look forward to seeing it as well.
My hope is my display brings a smile to the faces of those that pass by, and gives them a sense of joy this time of year. After the past couple of years, we could all use a reason to smile a little more. Even my neighbors enjoy the display. Our next door neighbors next door helped raised the mega tree this year.
I get enjoyment out of seeing how much the kids enjoy the display, and all of the people that take the time to drive by and look at the display.
Any goals or themes: I have a goal every year to add something to the display, whether it be big or small. This year, I added the Polar Bears, and the Snoopy and Grinch inflatables. I don't really have a specific theme, but we've started to call it "Clark on Bakewell".
How long does setup take: The entire display usually takes two full weekends to set up.
Signed, Eric Smith.