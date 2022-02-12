Flick Fact: Just how small was B-N when Abe Lincoln cavorted here?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: Today a twin city of about 132,000 and the site where friends convinced Abe Lincoln to run for president — allegedly on the south side of the downtown Bloomington square — Bloomington-Normal wasn’t as big back in his era. In fact, what was the local population when Abe said "yes” to an 1860 presidential run?

Answer: Bloomington’s population in 1860 was 7,075, about the size of Clinton today. Normal wasn’t even founded until five years later. Abe was born 213 years ago today.

 

