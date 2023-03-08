Question: Although there are nearly a million people living within a 70-mile radius of Bloomington-Normal, historically it’s still a rural area, especially if you go by its town names. Quick — name the towns in the area that have agriculture-based names.
Answer: Most notably: Farmer City, Goodfield, Mansfield (originally man’s field), Brimfield, Meadows and if you think about it, even Bloom-ington. And of course, one of the area’s leading employers is called State Farm as well.
Hundreds fill up on Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Bloomington