Question: While Bloomington-based State Farm can have its ups and downs in a single year’s net worth because of hurricanes, tornadoes, fires or other disasters, how prosperous is the company today?

Answer: Two words — very prosperous. Despite all, the net worth of the company has gone from $43.7 billion in 2000 to $143.2 billion in 2021. That’s an increase of $100 billion in 20 years. Since 2012, the company’s net worth has grown nearly 250%.