Flick Fact: Just how much roof is at expanding St. John’s Lutheran?

Question: Adding 9,700 square feet of worship space in impressive manner at the corner of Emerson and Towanda is Bloomington’s St. John’s Lutheran Church, one of the Twin Cities’ longest-worshipping congregations. That includes reroofing the original sanctuary that already had a tall, expansive roof. How many squares of shingles are now required to roof the church’s new roofs?

Answer: The existing and new worship area, says Shari Buckellew, executive director of business operations at St. John’s, will require 22,300 square feet of roofing materials. That is more than half an acre of roof.

