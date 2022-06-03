 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how much heavier are we?

Question: As Illinoisans, how much heavier are we than our parents and/or grandparents who lived, worked and ate back in the 1960s?

Answer: We’ve put on some weight since the 1960s, according to a 2022 health study: Average male in 1960: 166.3 pounds. Average male in 2020: 197.9 pounds. Average female in 1960: 134.6 pounds. Average female in 2020: 170.8 pounds.

 

 

 

