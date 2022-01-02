 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how meteoric has been the rise of Rivian?

Question: At the start of 2019, Rivian Automotive had about the same number of employees as an average Kroger grocery store, listed at 196. How significantly has that changed in only 24 months?

Answer: With a listed 3,060 employees today, Rivian has skyrocketed to being the third-largest B-N employer, and with an announced plan to hire up to another 1,000 employees by mid-2022, will move to No. 2. The current top 10 McLean County employers: State Farm Insurance Co., 14,436 employees; Illinois State University, 3,940; Rivian, 3,060; COUNTRY Financial, 2,020; Unit 5 Schools, 1,874; Carle BroMenn Healthcare, 1,337; OSF HealthCare, 1,286; McLean County Government, 817; Afni Inc., 815.

 

