Flick Fact: Just how many of those Biscoff cookies served on flights do we eat?

Question: On the year’s biggest travel weekend, we ask: In a year, how many of those Biscoff butter cookies are served on air flights by flight attendants, including Delta and American Eagle flights out of Central Illinois Regional Airport?

Answer: Please buckle your seatbelts. Delta and American Airlines flight attendants, according to a USA Today report, pass out more than 160 million Biscoffs to travelers America-wide in a year. That would, by one estimate, include about 175,000 that are passed out on flights to and from B-N.