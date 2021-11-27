 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Just how many of those Biscoff cookies served on flights do we eat?

  • 0

Question: On the year’s biggest travel weekend, we ask: In a year, how many of those Biscoff butter cookies are served on air flights by flight attendants, including Delta and American Eagle flights out of Central Illinois Regional Airport?

Answer: Please buckle your seatbelts. Delta and American Airlines flight attendants, according to a USA Today report, pass out more than 160 million Biscoffs to travelers America-wide in a year. That would, by one estimate, include about 175,000 that are passed out on flights to and from B-N.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News