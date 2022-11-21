 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how many ISU alums are considered ‘famous’?

Question: For a major university, a new-age status symbol of sorts is its number of alumni notable enough to warrant an article in Wikipedia, the popular online encyclopedia. How many Wikipedia-worthy alumni does Illinois State University have?

Answer: At last count, 134 ISU alums are listed as alumni notable enough to warrant Wikipedia articles, including 33 in federal, state and local governments, 46 in sports and 28 in theater/movies. An irony for a university founded as a teacher’s institute or a mark against Wikipedia: Only four ISU alumni warrant Wikipedia articles in its education category.

