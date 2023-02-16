Question: A year ago, in the Wall Street Journal’s Winter 2022 “Emerging Housing Market Index” listing, Bloomington-Normal ranked 246 in the U.S. among the 300 best places to sell and buy “affordable housing.” What is B-N’s ranking in Winter 2023?

Answer: B-N is one of the hottest “emerging” housing markets, according to the Journal, and has rocketed up to the 84th best market in the country. Springfield is 17th. Others: Quad Cities, 91; Rockford, 123; Peoria, 184; Chicago and suburbs, 270; Champaign-Urbana, 284; Ottawa-Peru, 289.