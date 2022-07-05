Flick Fact: Just how hot has this summer already been?

Question: With May and June warmer than usual, we’ve already had nearly a dozen days with temperatures of at least 90 degrees and more. How many 90-degree days does Bloomington-Normal usually experience in an entire summer season?

Answer: We may be on our way to an especially hot one. The “average” B-N summer season, all told, has 23 days of 90 or more. That’s according to averages kept at Central Illinois Regional Airport.