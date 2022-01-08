 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how educated are residents of Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Of the country’s “smartest” cities — a designation based on the percentage of residents holding bachelor’s and advanced degrees — a Forbes magazine poll ranks Bloomington-Normal where?

Answer: Attention all smarty-pants! In a Forbes list of the 25 "smartest" cities in America, it says the Twin Cities are No. 20.

 

