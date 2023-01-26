Flick Fact: Just how cold has it ever been here?

Question: We're on our way to perhaps surviving the last two weeks of January — traditionally they are the lowest, temperature-wise, in Central Illinois — without any record-breaking, sub-zero cold. Do you remember the last really, really, really cold day we had here?

Answer: Back on Jan. 30, 2019, it was minus 22 in B-N, the coldest in recent years. On Jan. 17, 1977, it was minus 25, a B-N record low. In Congerville, in Woodford County, in January 1998, was registered an amazing minus 36, the all-time low temperature in Illinois in all of recorded time. The lowest it has gotten in B-N this season — minus 11 on Dec. 22 and 23.