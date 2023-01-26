 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Just how cold has it ever been here?

  • 0

Question: We're on our way to perhaps surviving the last two weeks of January — traditionally they are the lowest, temperature-wise, in Central Illinois — without any record-breaking, sub-zero cold. Do you remember the last really, really, really cold day we had here?

Answer: Back on Jan. 30, 2019, it was minus 22 in B-N, the coldest in recent years. On Jan. 17, 1977, it was minus 25, a B-N record low. In Congerville, in Woodford County, in January 1998, was registered an amazing minus 36, the all-time low temperature in Illinois in all of recorded time. The lowest it has gotten in B-N this season — minus 11 on Dec. 22 and 23.

Did you know that only 65 songs have ever debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart?
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News