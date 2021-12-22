 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how busy is State Farm in an average day?

Question: Bloomington-based State Farm is also one of the world’s busiest companies. How many claims does the insurance giant process in just one average day?

Answer: Try 36,000 claims every eight-hour work day — or 4,500 an hour, or 75 every minute, according to company statistics. That's 9.4 million in a year.

