Flick Fact: Just how big of a night is New Year’s Eve for DUIs?

Question: Famous as one of the biggest party nights of a year, how many more DUI arrests do Twin City police make on a typical Dec. 31?

Answer: A reflection perhaps of the major crackdown by police on drunken driving while also carrying out “roadside safety checks” on nights such as this one, in recent years police say the number of DUI arrests on New Year’s Eve is no different, if not less, than a regular big-party weekend.

John Solberg, co-owner, makes sure to open early on Saturdays and Sundays and any day there are Premier League matches for the soccer community in Bloomington-Normal
