Flick Fact: Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks ... and B-N’s Fred Spitzzeri?

Question: A tireless 68-year-old who believes life is to be lived at its fullest, that one should “follow your passions” and “experience as many experiences” as possible, Fred Spitzzeri is a one-time highly successful Chicago attorney who did a remarkable life switch and quit law to become a school teacher, and left the big city for Bloomington-Normal. It’s where he continues to work in various B-N area school districts and, to stay active with youth, umpires and referees countless sporting events. What’s Fred up to with Jay Leno later tonight (actually early Thursday, at 12:30 a.m.) after “The Late Late Show With James Corden”?
Answer: Thinking it might be interesting, Spitzzeri applied to be a contestant on Leno’s reboot of the game show “You Bet Your Life” and will appear (Season 1, Episode 163) with Leno and Kevin Eubanks, in this area on WMBD, Channel 31.
Watch now: 16 photos from Junior Achievement Celebration
Ben Mitzelfelt, JA McLean Area Board Chair
Kimberly Howard, junior at Bloomington High School
Amanda Van Allen, Bloomington High School, McLean County Teacher of the Year
Chris Hamilton, State Farm, McLean County Volunteer of the Year