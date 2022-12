Flick Fact: 'Japan only' cash registers in B-N? German teachers fired because they’re German?

Question: Eighty-one years ago today, Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, launching America into World War II. Bloomington-Normal is such a loyal community, how did that attack affect even cash registers in B-N?

Answer: Businesses in B-N almost instantly sold off all items made in Japan, even setting up “Japan only” cash registers, until all Japanese-made merchandise was gone. Earlier, in World War I against Germany, schools in B-N quit teaching German, including Bloomington High, where its German teacher, Miss Mengelberg, was even dismissed.