Question: Those who believe in a “White Christmas” have to go back how far to remember one in Bloomington-Normal? The forecast this year? Also cold, very cold. But is it near record cold?

Answer: We’ve had two white Christmases in the last 10 years — 3 inches on the ground in 2017 and 1 inch in 2011. That’s according to Chuck Collins at News25. Cold? No one around will forget the Christmas of 1983 when it was (not a typo) minus 18 degrees a day before Christmas.