Flick Fact: It’s a Central Illinois World Series as well...

Question: The book “One Shot At Forever” by Sports Illustrated writer Chip Ballard is the true story of the 1971 Macon (Illinois) High baseball team defying the odds to make it all the way to the then one-class state finals, including along the way a victory over much-larger Bloomington High. Why might the book and town of only 1,100 just south of Decatur be talked about during this fall’s World Series?

Answer: The manager of the Atlanta Braves is now 66-year-old Brian Snitker, a member of the 1971 Macon Ironmen. Interestingly, Snitker’s son, Troy, 32, is a hitting coach for the team the Braves are playing, the Houston Astros. Sitting next to Snitker in the Braves dugout, in the meantime, is their hitting coach, Kevin Seitzer, a former Lincoln High star.

