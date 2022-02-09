 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Is this weather affecting your eyes? You bet!

  • 0

Question: True or false? You are blinking your eyes more now than you will be in July?

Answer: That’s true. In Illinois where the air moisture is about 30% less in winter, you blink more to keep your eyes moist. For the record, according to Illinois Medical Association statistics, you blink about 16,200 times a day in winter and 14,800 times a day in summer.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News