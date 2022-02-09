Flick Fact: Is this weather affecting your eyes? You bet!

Question: True or false? You are blinking your eyes more now than you will be in July?
Answer: That’s true. In Illinois where the air moisture is about 30% less in winter, you blink more to keep your eyes moist. For the record, according to Illinois Medical Association statistics, you blink about 16,200 times a day in winter and 14,800 times a day in summer.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 10: Seoul Mama