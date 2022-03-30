Flick Fact: Is this time of year our cloudiest?

Question: As the weather warms, the clouds of March have formed and we’re headed into April and its famed April showers. Thus, are March and April our cloudiest months in Central Illinois?

Answer: Coincidentally, neither March or April even rank in the top five cloudiest months. According to weather statistics, November is a year's cloudiest month here, when 60% of its days are cloudy. December is next (58%), followed by January (56%) and October and February (54%). June and July are our sunniest months, with nearly 70% of their days sunny.