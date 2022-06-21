Flick Fact: Is there a hidden treasure in this inflation for some?

Question: True or false? The ravages of 2022 inflation at the grocery store and doubling of the cost of filling your vehicle’s gas tank is wonderful news.

Answer: If you are state and local governments, that’s true. Because many items at a store and gasoline stop are taxed 8.75% in a retail sales tax … before 2022 inflation, a $25 bill at the store or pump generated $2.19 in sales tax for governments. Now that that same bill is $50, thanks to inflation, local and state governments haul in $4.38. Multiply that by the millions of Illinoisans, and the windfall is obvious.