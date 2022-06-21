 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Is there a hidden treasure in this inflation for some?

  • 0

Question: True or false? The ravages of 2022 inflation at the grocery store and doubling of the cost of filling your vehicle’s gas tank is wonderful news.

Answer: If you are state and local governments, that’s true. Because many items at a store and gasoline stop are taxed 8.75% in a retail sales tax … before 2022 inflation, a $25 bill at the store or pump generated $2.19 in sales tax for governments. Now that that same bill is $50, thanks to inflation, local and state governments haul in $4.38. Multiply that by the millions of Illinoisans, and the windfall is obvious.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News