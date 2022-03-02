 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Is the world’s largest grocery store in B-N, too?

Question: Of all the grocers and grocery stores in the world, does the world’s largest grocer have a presence in Bloomington-Normal?

 Answer: Yup. Walmart, in fact, has two stores here.

 

