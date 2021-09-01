 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is the nation’s creator of getting an easier divorce from here?

Question: It hasn't always been so easy to get a divorce in Illinois. For instance, until about 50 years ago, one first had to prove adultery or mental cruelty. That is, until a Central Illinois native ushered in “no-fault divorce” that significantly eased ways to end your marriage. Can you name that man?

Answer: In 1969, then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan — the Dixon native and Eureka College graduate — signed into law the nation’s first “no-fault” divorce statute. Adopted later in Illinois, it since has been consigned simply and legally as “irreconcilable differences.”

