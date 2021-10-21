 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is that Bloomington-Normal down there, Captain Kirk?

Question: When 90-year-old actor William Shatner last week returned from his tourist trip aboard the sub-orbital spaceflight, Blue Origin, what was the next vehicle he rode?

Answer: According to media reports, it was a Rivian vehicle, made in Normal, that took Shatner from the landing site. It also was not Shatner's first brush with Bloomington-Normal. Ten Novembers ago, Shatner did a hilarious video in association with State Farm (along with then State Farm Assistant Vice President Public Affairs Joe Strupek of Normal) on the dangers of using one of those backyard deep fryers to cook your Thanksgiving turkey.

