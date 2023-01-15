 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Is McLean County actually older than Cook County?

Question: In Chicago today, officials observe the 192nd birthday of Cook County. Which is older — McLean County or Cook County?

Answer: You guessed it — McLean County is older, by 21 days. Back when people didn’t take off holidays, McLean County was founded by the Illinois State Legislature on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1830, while Cook wasn’t founded until Jan. 15, 1831. The City of Chicago wasn’t founded for another six years, in 1837.

