Flick Fact: Is Hershey Road in Bloomington named after the chocolate?

Question: True or false? Hershey Road on Bloomington’s east side is named after the famous chocolate maker.

Answer: That’s false, in two ways. The road was originally a country road named for the farmer — a man named Hersey — who owned and farmed the land. In the early 1970s, however, when that area was annexed into the city, it was officially called “Hershey” instead because, as a story in this newspaper put it, “everyone was calling it ‘Hershey’ anyway.”

Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.
