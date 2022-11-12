Flick Fact: Is Hershey Road in Bloomington named after the chocolate?

Question: True or false? Hershey Road on Bloomington’s east side is named after the famous chocolate maker. Answer: That’s false, in two ways. The road was originally a country road named for the farmer — a man named Hersey — who owned and farmed the land. In the early 1970s, however, when that area was annexed into the city, it was officially called “Hershey” instead because, as a story in this newspaper put it, “everyone was calling it ‘Hershey’ anyway.”
Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.
Photos: Scenes from Election Day in Bloomington-Normal
Election judge Dave Rimmele, right, works with voters early Tuesday at the First Assembly of God precinct in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University students line up to register and vote early Tuesday in the Bone Student Center in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University sophomores and first-time voters Ebonie Causey, left, and Tama Arbutina pick up "I voted" stickers after voting early Tuesday in the Bone Student Center in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University sophomore Tama Arbutina picks up an "I voted" sticker after voting early Tuesday in the Bone Student Center in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"I Voted" stickers were available for those casting their ballots at the Astroth Community Education Center on the Heartland Community College campus.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Residents cast their ballots Tuesday morning at the Astroth Community Education Center on the Heartland Community College campus.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Election judge Wayne Dillow works with other judges on Tuesday at the Astroth Community Education Center on the Heartland Community College campus.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, talks with potential voters Tuesday morning at the The Original Pancake House in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, addresses diners Tuesday morning at the The Original Pancake House in Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, is welcomed by Millicent Roth at Rob Dob’s Restaurant on Tuesday evening after the polls closed.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Rep. Dan Brady, the Bloomington Republican running for Illinois Secretary of State, talks with Veleda Harvey at Rob Dob’s Restaurant on Tuesday evening after the polls closed.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!