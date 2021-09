Question: True or false? So many more women today are entering a former male bastion — farming as a career — it might eventually become known as agricultHER.

Answer: That’s true. In the past 25 years, women enrolling in agriculture-related programs at the college level grew by 95%, according to the Food, Agriculture and Education Information System. In just the last decade, Illinois has also seen another 10% increase in the number of farms operated by women.