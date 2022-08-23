 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Is Clinton’s nuclear power plant the most expensive in the world?

Question: True or false? Of all the nuclear plants in the world, the one in Clinton holds the distinction as being the most expensive in America to build.

Answer: That’s false, but barely. When built in the 1980s, and plagued by construction delays, Clinton’s nuclear power plant cost an incredible (at least 30 years ago) $4.25 billion to build. That’s according to government statistics. But at $5.1 billion, a nuclear power facility in California tops Clinton.

