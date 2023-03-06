Question: Using demographics such as ethnic makeup, household size, household income and education levels, marketing companies like to target “average” test markets in America where they can try out products and advertising ideas. Is Bloomington-Normal an “average” U.S. city?

Answer: Nope. In the 1950s and ‘60s, it was. But because B-N’s household income is now higher than average and our “educational attainment” is significantly more than the “average” U.S. city, a list in Huffington Post has B-N as only the 178th “most average” metro area in America. Indianapolis is No. 1 and Cincinnati No. 2. In Illinois: Rockford is 35th, Kankakee 54th, Peoria 140th and Springfield 151th.