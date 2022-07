Question: Can you name the simple summertime pursuit taken for granted today that for your grandparents (or great-grandparents), could get you arrested in the Bloomington-Normal area?

Answer: Until the 1930s, but in some areas and civic pools even extending into the 1960s, men and women and/or boys and girls swimming in the same public lake, pool or body of water was unlawful, as there were divided swimming areas for each sex.