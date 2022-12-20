 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: In what state is the Illinois River?

  • 0

Question: Quick! In what state is the Illinois River?

Answer: Oklahoma! That's besides the one in Illinois, of course. Oklahoma has its own Illinois River, not connected at all to Illinois' Illinois River, and each year even has an Illinois River Festival, near Tulsa.

The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News