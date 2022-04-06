 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: In B-N, why is it called Chestnut Health Systems?

Question: One of the Midwest’s largest addiction treatment systems is Bloomington-based Chestnut Health Systems, which has about 700 employees in 10 locations in Illinois and Missouri with a research institute in Chicago. Why is it called Chestnut?

Answer: Today a large, modern, 32,000-square feet facility along Martin Luther King Drive, Chestnut’s first “headquarters” — staffed by two employees in 1975 — was a home at 702 W. Chestnut St., across from today’s Crawford’s Corner Pub, the former Beningo’s restaurant.

 

 

 

