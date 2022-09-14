 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: In 94 years, has the Dixie truck stop in McLean ever closed?

Question: The Dixie Truckers Home and Travel Plaza off Interstate 55 in McLean is famous as one of the oldest truck stops in the U.S., established way back in 1928 along old U.S. Route 66 as a small sandwich stand inside a truck mechanic's garage. What has it never done? 

Answer: It has never closed. A 24-hour facility, a fire in 1965 caused the truck stop to shut down but not an entire day. The facility opened before Route 66/I-55 became a "hard road" (paved) and its founders were so convinced it would never close, according to the magazine Outdoor Illinois, the day the concrete of today’s I-55 was first laid in 1928, the owners took the keys to the Dixie building and dropped them into the fresh concrete, knowing they’d never be needed. The keys have been there, buried, ever since.

